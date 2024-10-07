Fiji recognized as top island in Australia

Fiji has been named the top island in Australia and the South Pacific for the second consecutive year in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says this coveted recognition highlights Fiji’s unmatched natural beauty, warm hospitality, and world-class travel experiences.

Hill says they are incredibly proud to be recognized as the best island nation in Australia and the South Pacific for the second year in a row.

He adds it’s a testament to the warm and welcoming nature of our people, the stunning beauty of our islands, and the exceptional quality of our resorts.

Additionally, ten of Fiji’s premier resorts were recognized among the Top 20 Best Resorts in the region, commended for their outstanding service and authentic Fijian experiences that draw international travelers.

Hill thanked the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for this incredible recognition and says he looks forward to welcoming new and returning travelers to Fiji to experience the infectious “Bula spirit” firsthand.”

Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards have long been regarded as one of the travel industry’s most prestigious accolades, celebrating excellence in global destinations.

This year, more than 575,000 readers across the United States shared their travel experiences and insights, offering a comprehensive look at the places they most eagerly anticipate revisiting.

Hill says Fiji’s repeated recognition, along with the high rankings of its luxury resorts, highlights the country’s deep sense of Vanua—the connection between its people, land, and culture.