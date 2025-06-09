Fiji Ports to undergo major overhaul

Major ports around the country are set to undergo significant transformation, with major infrastructural developments planned.

Chief Infrastructure Officer Tomasi Sauqaqa says the focus is on major investments to upgrade seaports and ship repair facilities.

Sauqaqa says the Fiji Ports Corporation handles the bulk of the country’s trade, 60 percent through Suva and 40 percent through Lautoka.

He adds the corporation has outlined an ambitious 5- to 20-year development plan, already investing substantially in rehabilitation works.

This includes $12 million allocated for slipway upgrades, $6 million for maintenance dredging, and a projected $50 million to fully refurbish the King’s South Terminal.

“In the next 10 years, we need additional capacity for 80,000 to 100,000 TEUs to be handled in the port of Suva. And beyond that, we need a new port.”

He further adds that the Levuka Port has been deemed beyond repair by international assessors, and plans are already underway for the construction of a new facility to replace it.

Sauqaqa says there is an urgent need to build a new port to keep up with the rising volume of agricultural exports. The proposed developments aim to enhance trade efficiency and support long-term, sustainable economic growth.

