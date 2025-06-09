Fiji Ports call out confusion in vessel boarding procedures

Bird view of the Lautoka Port.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is calling for urgent reforms to vessel boarding procedures.

The company also wants stronger oversight of quarantine officers across the ports.

Manager Legal Vani Filipe told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that current practices are inconsistent.

In Lautoka, officer’s board ships within port boundaries while in Suva, they board 27 miles out at pilot stations.

These differences create confusion for pilots and port staff and limit efficiency. Filipe also flagged the restricted 6am to 6pm boarding window, saying it causes delays and disrupts port workflow.

“Also at Fiji Ports we have other major, we have other port authorities or authorities that have regulations within the port premises, we have the biosecurity for example, customs and we also have the health ministry under the Quarantine Act.”

Fiji Ports welcomed the Quarantine Amendment Act 2025, noting that it modernizes the law, clarifies definitions and strengthens enforcement.

Filipe supported the proposed shift of quarantine officer appointments from the Minister to the Permanent Secretary of Health, saying it will improve administrative efficiency.

The corporation proposed creating a national register of quarantine officers.

The register would record qualifications, training and assign a unique identification number for each officer.

Filipe explained that this would ensure officers boarding vessels are trained, fit, and recognized while also supporting compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code and safeguarding port security.

She also raised concerns about Section 7 of the Act which covers offenses and penalties, noting that the term any person is too broad and could implicate port staff who are simply performing their duties.

She urged clearer definitions to prevent legal conflicts and protect operational efficiency.

Fiji Ports also warned that multiple laws, including the Seaports Management Act, Biosecurity regulations and the Quarantine Act can conflict, creating delays and confusion.

Fiji Ports states that harmonizing these laws is essential if Fiji is to achieve its goal of becoming a maritime hub in the Pacific.

Filipe stressed that standardized procedures and transparency are vital for smooth operations, reduced risk and international competitiveness.

