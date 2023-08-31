Fiji partners with Shandong Province

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji has embarked on a strategic partnership with China’s Shandong Province, aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector’s capabilities in cultivating and producing a diverse range of agricultural commodities.

Vatimi Rayalu, the Minister for Agriculture, highlighted that the partnership will harness the strengths of both parties in crucial areas.

He stresses that this initiative is critical to agricultural production in order to promote heightened collaboration among key stakeholders.

The exchange of research information and agricultural policies between the two countries will be facilitated under this partnership.

“We can, through greater collaborations, explore more opportunities and growth between the two countries.”

A Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations will ensure that the shared objective of enhancing agricultural collaboration and cooperation remains intact.