Fiji open to investment despite Grace Road's setback

[Source: Discovery Fiji]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has responded to Grace Road Group’s announcement today that it will cease new projects and expansion efforts in Fiji.

The group cited ongoing legal challenges and negative media coverage as key reasons for their decision to pause future business activities.

Kamikamica expressed regret over the position, acknowledging that Grace Road has been a significant investor in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Group, they have contributed to the transformation of the retail sector, creating nearly 900 jobs and investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the Fijian economy.

“We’ll try and have a chat with Grace Roads about their comments, but it’s unfortunate they are investing quite a bit in the country.”

However, Kamikamica emphasized that investment decisions remain in the hands of the investors and despite the challenges Grace Road faces, Fiji continues to attract other investments.

Grace Road Group voiced frustration over what they described as “baseless media reports” and “biased accusations” that have damaged their reputation, citing a recent newspaper report which highlighted claims by an employee of physical abuse.

The Group criticized recent media coverage for dragging its name into personal matters which it claims has harmed its public image.

While the company deals with legal proceedings and the detention of key members, Kamikamica said that the situation Grace Road faces was unique, adding that discussions will be held with the Group to better understand their concerns and explore potential resolutions.

Despite these challenges, Kamikamica reiterated that Fiji remains open to other investments and business opportunities.