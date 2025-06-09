Fiji launches Gender-Responsive fund for local enterprises

Fiji has taken a bold step towards inclusive and sustainable growth with the launch consultation of the Matanataki Pacific Fund 1, an initiative that embeds gender equity and climate resilience at the heart of development financing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, described the Fund as a transformative tool to empower communities often left behind by traditional finance.

“This is not about extractive finance; it is about investment that empowers our people. By embedding gender equity and climate resilience, the Fund ensures growth that benefits families, communities, and future generations,”

The Fund targets micro, small, and medium enterprises, cooperatives, and grassroots initiatives, particularly those led by women and youth, who face barriers to affordable capital.

Beyond financial support, it will deliver mentorship, capacity-building, and knowledge transfer, enabling enterprises to scale sustainably while contributing to climate-smart solutions.

A unique feature of the launch was a simulation exercise, giving participants a practical understanding of how investment decisions are made.

This hands-on experience aimed to build confidence among entrepreneurs—especially women-led businesses—in navigating the investment process.

The three-day consultation and simulation exercise is being held at the MOANA Anglican Service Teaching and Training Centre in Suva, and concludes tomorrow.

