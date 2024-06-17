Fiji is my only home: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he has no intention of leaving Fiji.

During a hearing on his bail variation Sayed-Khaiyum took the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court today, adding Fiji is his only home.

In this matter Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

He took the stand to testify on allegations by police inspector Suliasi Dukaki that Sayed-Khaiyum is planning to leave Fiji on 3rd November this year.

In his affidavit inspector Dulaki alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum had breached his bail conditions when he had gone for his medical treatment to Singapore last year.

There were allegations that Sayed-Khaiyum had gone to Bangladesh during that period.

However this was strongly denied by Sayed-Khaiyum who says that during his treatment he was not in a condition to travel anywhere.

During the hearing it was also revealed that changes were made to the details on his immigration arrival card which stated that he had traveled to Bangladesh for business and that he was a Bangladeshi national.

The hearing is still underway.