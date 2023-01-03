Fiji has not fallen: Rabuka

Fiji has not fallen and can be rebuilt again.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made this comment while speaking to civil servants at Naulumatua House in Bua yesterday.

Rabuka says it is important to act now before we hit rock bottom.

“At times, we would reach our lowest to be able to rebuild ourselves again. It is better before we reach our lowest – we should realize it and rebuild ourselves for our betterment. Fiji has not fallen. Fiji can be rebuilt again.”

Rabuka says this is possible through the capable hands of civil servants, as they will carry out the ground work from the plan set out by policy makers.

Rabuka says this is their goal – to work together with civil servants.

He says their focus is unity as it is like a three-strength chord; the people, government, and their faith which makes the rope much stronger.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on a week-long tour in the Northern Division.