Fiji greenlights 5G rollout

The planned 5G mobile broadband services will be rolled out in Fiji.

This as the plan has been endorsed by the cabinet.

The rollout includes spectrum assignment, pricing framework, and operator incentive model.

Article continues after advertisement

A 5G Network Security Policy will guide operators and stakeholders on secure deployment practices.

The fifth generation of mobile technology, or 5G, represents a transformative step forward in digital communications, promising significantly higher data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive device connectivity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.