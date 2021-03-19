Fiji faces more competition in the export markets

Investment Fiji says they have noticed more competition from countries that are exporting similar commodities to some of Fiji’s main markets.

Chief Executive, Craig Strong highlighted this while making submissions on their Annual Reports from 2016 to 2019 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Strong says they are reviewing their Key Performance Indicators to ensure Fiji is at its best, especially during the pandemic period.

“We’ve tried to go back to the basics in terms of our planning protocols, we are talking about this current financial year, we’ve taken note of our key market, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Japan, India, China and there are a few other subsidiary markets.”

Strong says they’ve listed the commodities going to these markets as well as how fast customers are absorbing these commodities.

He says the aim now is to ensure Fiji maintains its position as a top exporter as new competitors are exporting similar goods.