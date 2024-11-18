Fiji eyes health tourism growth

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital has taken a major step in positioning Fiji as a growing health tourism destination with the successful completion of the first open-heart surgery.

This marks a new chapter for medical tourism in Fiji, aligning with the government’s vision to make the country a hub for health-related travel.

PSH founder and Managing Director Parvish Kumar said the hospital was fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and specialist staff to meet the demand for high-quality healthcare.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized that the hospital’s success in carrying out a complex coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) procedure on 61-year-old Kusum Lata from Lautoka.

The surgery, performed by a team of cardio-thoracic specialists was completed without complications on November 11 with Lata discharged a few days later after making significant recovery progress.

Kumar stated that the achievement is part of PSH’s broader strategy to contribute to Fiji’s health tourism sector.

He added that the hospital’s 100-bed facility and expert staff are capable of offering services previously unavailable in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka described this move as a key development in Fiji’s healthcare infrastructure.

He said the growth of private healthcare was critical for local patients and medical tourists.

Gavoka pointed out that the government is incentivizing private investment in healthcare through incentives like concessions for medical equipment and allowances for the construction of new healthcare facilities.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill also commended PSH for its achievement, seeing the milestone as a boost to Fiji’s appeal to global medical tourists.

Dr Ram Raju, former president of the Fiji College of General Practitioners and President of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed pride in the achievement, calling it a turning point for Fiji’s health tourism sector.