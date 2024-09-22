Fiji expands trade opportunities

Policies and strategies are critical to expanding international market opportunities for Fijian goods and services and broadening Fiji’s export product portfolio.

Currently, exports of goods and services contribute 27.31% to the gross domestic product.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that as a small island developing state, trade will continue to be a critical aspect of Fiji’s economy.

He says the government aims to analyze Fiji’s participation in multilateral trade negotiations and identify strategies for enhancing trade performance.

“We are reevaluating all our trade agreements. We have signed the interim EPA, and PACER Plus studies are being conducted. We are supportive of much larger, more meaningful, and deeper regional integration.”

Prasad adds that Fiji is leading the push for quicker and more meaningful trade.

Fiji’s leading export markets are Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.