Fiji concludes Trade Policy Review

Fiji has concluded its fourth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization last week.

While officiating at the Opening of The Pacific Trade Training Course, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the commendations and support received from WTO members have further strengthened the resolve to actively participate in multilateral forums such as the WTO.

Kamikamica says during the review, Fiji received numerous invitations from WTO members to participate in the Joint Statement Initiatives and other negotiations.

He adds that this recognizes the potential of Fiji as a pivotal player in shaping discussions in multilateral trade forums.

According to the Minister, the Pacific Trade Training holds immense significance for the trade officials, as it will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to actively participate in multilateral trade negotiations.



This, He adds, will enable Fiji to better represent the interests of the nations and drive economic growth and sustainable development.

Kamikamica says the benefits of such training are manifold.