Fiji commits to global tax transparency

Fiji has recently become the 169th member of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, highlighting its commitment to global tax transparency.

The Acting CEO of FRCS, Malakai Naiyaga says that the decision to join the global forum is a major step towards achieving one of their strategic objectives: to remove Fiji from the EU blacklist.

Naiyaga further adds that after having progressed through various crucial EU requirements, they now have a well-defined plan to address the other outstanding obligations.

He also says that joining the forum will enhance our international collaboration against tax evasion and avoidance.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Global Forum, Gaël Perruad, is delighted to welcome Fiji as its newest member.

He says that Fiji joining the forum shows a strong commitment to improving and maximizing international cooperation in combating tax evasion and avoidance.