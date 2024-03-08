Fiji celebrates Women’s Day

[File Photo]

As Fiji celebrates International Women’s Day today, Fiji National University Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba reminds every Fijian that we can’t celebrate this day and turn a blind eye to things that are happening around us.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says there is so many inequalities AND pretences which needs urgent attention.

She says it’s about time we affirm women and talk about stories and narratives that motivate other women to reach greater heights.

Don’t find yourself in a space where you are excluded, where you are unappreciated as a woman, where you are discriminated as a woman, for the fact that you wear a skirt, for the fact that your color is not the same as the other, get away from that. Fiji deserves better.”

Professor Nabobo-Baba states that it is crucial for Fiji to recognize the talents women have as it will have move Fiji forward.

The International Women’s Day theme is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”