News

Fiji can’t halt climate change by itself: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 6:00 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: PM/Twitter]

The Fijian economy depends on a healthy ocean and Fiji is taking bold strides to reverse its current decline.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji has committed to 100 percent sustainable management of Exclusive Economic Zone and 30 percent declared as marine protected areas by 2030.

Bainimarama says Fiji is expanding investment in sustainable aquaculture, seaweed farming, and high-value processed fish.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we cannot do this alone. We look to the global system to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. We look to the Member States to agree on a new treaty to preserve marine life in waters beyond national jurisdictions. We need global greenhouse gas emissions to fall dramatically and quickly.”

Bainimarama further stressed that the Small Islands Developing States are able to access less than two percent of the available climate finance.

“To build a truly resilient Fiji, we need access to fast-deploying targeted grants, long-term concessionary financing and, financial tools and instruments established through public-private collaboration and partnership.”

He adds despite all the talk heard about saving the planet, the world’s collective commitments are paltry.

The Prime Minister says true resilience is not just defined by a nation’s grit but by the access to financial resources.

Bainimarama says in recognition of the ocean-climate nexus, Fiji hopes to secure a blue bond next year in support of a sustainable blue Fijian economy.

However, he adds Fiji can’t halt climate change by itself.


[Source: Fijian Government]

