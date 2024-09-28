Fiji Cancer Society calls for support

The Fiji Cancer Society is facing ongoing funding challenges as it works to provide essential support to cancer patients.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan says the Society’s ability to assist patients hinges on the generosity of the community or donors as their services are offered free of charge to those in need.

The Society covers a range of essential services including transportation, medication and medical oxygen.

While they request a nominal fee of $55 for medical oxygen to help maintain equipment, all other services are provided at no cost.

The Society also collaborates with the Health Ministry to offer diagnostic tests for cancer patients at facilities like Labasa Hospital, aiding in treatment planning and staging.

“We cannot do this alone. We need your help in not only raising awareness but making sure we’re able to put it into action but also providing the most important or vital support for people with a cancer diagnosis.”

Chan states that the partnership with Oceania Hospital and Colonial War Memorial Hospital has allowed the Health Ministry to conduct surgeries without incurring additional costs for the operating theatre team.

However, this has led to an increase in requests for diagnostic tests from Labasa which are not free and require funding through the Society’s fundraising efforts.

Programs Officer Shweta Kapoor reported outreach efforts, stating that from January 2023 to June this year, Fiji Cancer has informed 7,528 individuals through awareness campaigns and screenings.

During this time, they registered 772 new patients who are receiving assistance, adding to the ongoing support for existing patients.

The financial commitment of the Society has been substantial.

Since January last year, they have dedicated $1,444.10 to essential patient support services, which include taxi rides, chemotherapy drugs not covered by government schemes and diagnostic tests.

However, the total expenditure has reached $317,851.78, highlighting the impact of their work on the lives of patients and their families.