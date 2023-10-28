Fiji bolsters climate preparedness with new financial measures

The government has unveiled a series of financial measures aimed at strengthening the country’s preparedness against climate-related disasters.

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad announces a VAT-free policy on all premiums for climate disaster risk parametric insurance products, making them readily accessible to households across Fiji.

“This project focuses on inclusion, aiming not only to protect their livelihoods but also to promote gender equality and social inclusion, in fact it goes beyond providing social assistance, it’s about giving people hope and a brighter future to 1000s of Fijians. It is also about empowering them to build better lives for themselves.”

He says an agreement has been signed to purchase tropical cyclone insurance from the Pacific Catastrophic Risk Insurance Company, with $2.5 million allocated in the current budget to support this initiative.

This measure ensures that funds are available immediately following cyclones or extreme rainfall events.