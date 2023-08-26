Fiji-Australia police collaboration strengthens regional stability

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force and Australian Federal Police have entered into an agreement with a twofold objective: addressing security vulnerabilities and fortifying regional stability.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has highlighted the significance of this collaboration, asserting its potential to yield benefits for future generations.

Chew has stressed that the ‘Vuvale’ partnership is steadily growing, driven by the shared recognition that collective safety is paramount.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The ‘Solesolevaki’ agreement, a guiding ethos between the two entities, has resulted in continuous backing for enhancing the Fiji Police Force’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Operations (ACP) Livai Driu and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ulaiasi Tamanisau recently participated in the Joint Heads of Pacific Security meeting.

This assembly united leaders from Pacific security establishments to tackle common challenges, with an emphasis on bolstering domestic and regional information sharing and interoperability.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The meeting, hosted by the Government of Palau, sought to amplify cooperation and intelligence exchange through established mechanisms and law enforcement entities.

Given the ongoing collaborative efforts between Pacific security forces, the meeting aimed to cultivate a deeper understanding of regional interoperability and pragmatic avenues for collective action towards a peaceful, secure ‘Blue Pacific’ region.