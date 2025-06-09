Fiji and UAE sign maritime agreement

[File Photo]

The Fijian Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Arab Emirates on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates of competency, marking a significant step forward for Fiji’s maritime sector.

The agreement was signed in Dubai on 14 January 2026 and allows qualified Fijian seafarers to access employment on UAE-flagged vessels and across the wider Gulf region.

The MOU recognises Fiji’s status as a signatory to the International Maritime Organization’s Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention, ensuring that Fijian qualifications meet international standards.

Government officials said the agreement will create new employment and training opportunities for Fijian seafarers while strengthening Fiji’s reputation as a respected maritime nation.

The deal is expected to support workforce development in the maritime industry and expand international pathways for Fiji’s seafaring professionals.

