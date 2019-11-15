Fiji and the US reinforce commitment

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella recently paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The call enabled a comprehensive dialogue on the innovative engagements that Fiji and the United States will closely pursue in rebuilding our economy and livelihoods.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to the US for its commitment and support to Fiji and the region in addressing the double burden of COVID-19 and the climate change crisis.

In reaffirming Fiji’s partnership with the United States, Bainimarama says that transparency, multilateralism and global solidarity is crucial for charting a concerted approach to containing COVID-19 and redouble efforts for recovery.

Cella also congratulated Bainimarama for his decisive leadership in keeping Fiji COVID-19 contained and reinforced the United States support towards the Fijian Government endeavour’s to revive the Fijian economy.