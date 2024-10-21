Fiji and SIDS continue to face climate related challenges

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says ensuring that the circumstances faced by Fiji and its neighbouring island countries are understood and recognized as not an easy task.

Speaking at the COP29 Delegation announcement, Professor Prasad stressed that while there will be a range of parties and groups that seek to erode the basis of SIDS special circumstances, there are many that fully support our needs.

However, he says the situation is complicated by the intensifying debate on the contributor base.

“The traditional demarcations between who provides and who receives is fiercely contested. Careful navigation of these issues continues to be required at the diplomatic level, but my firm view is that wherever politics prevent or distort progress, we must ensure we are oriented by the science and always be the first to call for pragmatism and appropriate comprise.”

Prasad who will be leading Fiji’s COP29 delegation to Baku, Azerbaijan says the Pacific Island countries have set out a firm vision for the new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

He stresses that the quantum must be evidence-based, consider both current and projected needs, and recognise the scale and urgency of the efforts required to both limit and address the impacts of climate change.

He also says that they are clear that the NCQG will be unbalanced if it does not account for the financing required for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage financing needs within the scope of quantum-setting method and approach.