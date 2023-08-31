Fiji and France strengthen military ties

Cabinet has given its approval to the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between Fiji and the French Republic.

This agreement marks a moment in the longstanding military relationship between the two nations, dating back to 1987.

Although this relationship experienced a suspension in 2000, it was reinstated in 2004, leading to collaborative training exercises between their respective armed forces.

The SOFA highlights a comprehensive framework for cooperation, fostering military exchanges and the sharing of expertise between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Defence Force of the French Republic.

Key areas of cooperation outlined in the SOFA encompass the exchange of expertise and visits, advisory support for training plans, logistical assistance through operational and technical instructions, joint ventures in armament and defense technology research, and an enriched cultural interaction between the military personnel of both countries.

The agreement extends to provisions for international humanitarian and emergency assistance, further strengthening the ties between defense establishments.

It also includes geographical scope, participation levels, exercise durations, and technical specifics, which will be established in a joint procedural document set to be signed.