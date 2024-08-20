Fiji and Brazil strengthen ties in sugar and bioenergy sectors

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Sugar Industry and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has highlighted Fiji’s commitment to strengthen collaboration with Brazil in the sugar and bioenergy sectors.

Singh met Brazil’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.

The two ministers engaged in pivotal discussions aimed at enhancing the international relationship between the two nations and advancing Fiji’s sugar industry.

Both ministers also emphasized the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The bilateral meeting held at the 30th edition of Fenasucro & Agrocana in Brazil 2024 marks a significant step in the ongoing dialogue between Fiji and Brazil, reaffirming their dedication to mutual development goals and shared interests in the sugar industry and bioenergy sector.