Fiji and Australia Enhance Defence Cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The cabinet has endorsed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Fiji and Australia regarding the Defense Pacific Air Programme.

This MOU aims to enhance governance for the operation of the C27J aircraft in Fiji.

Last year, Australia offered Fiji the use of the C27J on a regular rotational basis.

The C27J is a versatile aircraft adept at humanitarian assistance, air transport, and aerial surveillance missions, thanks to its capability to operate from unsurfaced airstrips with minimal support.

The first rotation of the aircraft occurred from February 19th to March 1st this year under an Exchange of Letters.

The DPAP MOU will facilitate the smooth coordination of future rotations.