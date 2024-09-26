Fiji Airways ventures into cruise ship opportunities

Fiji Airways is set to expand its offerings by entering the cruise ship market, marking a significant opportunity for the airline and local tourism.

CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen reveals that the first partnership has been established with Norwegian Cruise Line, set to launch in March 2025.

Presenting during the Fiji Tourism Convention in Nadi today, Viljoen highlighted the plan routes for the cruise.

Article continues after advertisement

“And Norwegian is planning to start from Cairns, travel to Fiji. In Fiji, it will do several of the island destinations. You can see Savusavu, Taveuni, Kadavu then it will go on to Tahiti and back to Kearns.”

This initiative will see travelers flying from the U.S. to Cairns, Fiji, before embarking on a week-long cruise.

Viljoen stresses that the deal not only enhances Fiji’s appeal as a cruise destination but also strengthens its position in the broader South Pacific tourism landscape.

He says Tahiti has 13 cruise ship operators operating in their waters, providing a lot of accommodation, which the hotels are short of.