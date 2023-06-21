Fiji Airways soars above regional giants

[Source: Supplied]

National Airlines, Fiji Airways, has been rated 15 on the World’s Top 100 Airlines 2023 by SKYTRAX World Airline Awards.

The World Airline Awards from Skytrax are coveted Quality accolades for the airline industry and a global benchmark of airline excellence.

The awards also see the National Airlines rated above regional giants Qantas, which is ranked 17, and Air New Zealand, which has been rated 19.

In 2022, Fiji Airways was rated 36, and the new rating is a significant stride by the National Airlines.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen says these are big wins for a small airline in a highly competitive region for commercial aviation.

Viljoen says the airline’s unwavering commitment to quality service delivery is the reason that Fiji Airways is today the Best in Australia and the Pacific.

He says Fiji Airways may not have as many resources as larger airlines, but they have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care.

He also congratulated all the employees of Fiji Airways for the two awards, saying that without their hard work and consistency, the airline would not be where it is today.

The CEO says Fiji Airways is committed to working as one to deliver exceptional Fijian experiences, not just with their service standards on board but at every customer perception point.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines, which was rated 2nd last year, claims the top award this year, while Qatar, which took the top award in 2022, has shifted to 2nd.

Awards for Fiji Airways include – Skytrax Best Airline in Australia & the Pacific

– Skytrax Best Airline Staff in Australia & the Pacific.