Fiji Airways among aviation giants

Fiji Airways now stands alongside aviation giants.

In a proud moment yesterday Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen expressed his excitement about this strategic expansion, highlighting that their modernization strategy has allowed the airline to systematically elevate itself over the past seven years.

While welcoming home the “Island of Vatulele”, Viljoen says these new additions to Fiji Airways’ fleet will not only provide passengers with an enhanced travel experience but also solidify the airline’s position in the competitive aviation industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today to stand alongside the industry giants and we can be very proud of it, what a proud moment not only for Fiji Airways but for country Fiji.”

Viljoen says the decision to invest in the Airbus A350 reflects Fiji Airways’ commitment to offering world-class services to its passengers while contributing to sustainable aviation.

With a range of advanced features, including quieter engines and reduced emissions, these aircraft are aligned with Fiji Airways’ dedication to environmental responsibility.

Vatulele Sauturaga Ratu Jone Naisoro says they are proud that Fiji Airways is carrying their name to their destinations.

Ratu Jone says they are also happy because this new aircraft will benefit Fiji in terms of tourism.

The new aircraft was welcomed by the people of Vatulele and staff of Fiji Airways together with other guests.