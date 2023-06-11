Fiji Airways allowed kava consumption on a special flight

[Source: Lami Kava/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Superfan Experience saw Drua fans enjoying Kava during their flight from Fiji to Christchurch this week.

Fans were seen posing with a local kava bucket and a bilo of grog inside the plane.

Certain people raised questions on social media about whether drinking kava is now allowed on Fiji Airways flights.

Fiji Airways has clarified that this was part of the special package included in the Fiji Airways Superfan Experience for the Fijian Drua match against the Crusaders.