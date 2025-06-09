Fiji Airports strengthens technical leadership

William Tamata and Alisi Bulamaibau

Fiji Airports has enhanced its engineering and operations by naming William Tamata Manager of Electrical and Mechanical Services and promoting Alisi Bulamaibau to Aerodrome Maintenance Engineer.

The organisation states that these appointments support its commitment to building strong local leadership and maintaining safe, compliant airfield operations across its network.

Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari explains that this strategy aims to cultivate leaders with global exposure and a deep understanding of Fiji’s aviation environment.

He highlights William’s journey as a testament to legacy, leadership, and loyalty, expressing pride in his return to guide a vital technical division and inspire future aviation talent.

Tamata brings over 15 years of engineering experience from Fiji, the United Kingdom, and Europe, including work on major airfield electrical systems at Heathrow, Gatwick, and airports under the Manchester Airport Group.

His return is personally significant, as he grew up in the Fiji Airports compound where his father, Epeli Tamata, served for decades at Nausori Airport.

He previously worked with Fiji Airports from 2009 to 2017 under the guidance of the current Senior Manager of Projects (Renewable Energy), Waqa Taukei.

He holds an engineering degree from the University of the South Pacific and a master’s degree from the University of Technology Sydney.

He is also an alumnus of the ICAO-ROK Fellowship in Airport Lighting and Management and is married with two sons.

In her new role, Bulamaibau leads aerodrome maintenance at Nadi International Airport, overseeing the inspection, repair, and certification of core infrastructure to meet CAAF and ICAO standards.

With nearly ten years of industry experience and a civil engineering qualification, she views her entry into a male-dominated sector as a strength, as it fosters broader thinking and encourages young women to pursue careers in the field.

These appointments reflect Fiji Airports’ continued efforts to position itself as a world-class aviation hub for the Blue Pacific, prioritising both technical excellence and the development of future-ready leadership.

