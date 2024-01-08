Fiji Airports revises maintenance 

[File Photo] >Fiji Airports has revised its scheduled maintenance work timeline and operational status for Lakeba, Matei in Taveuni and Rotuma airports.

This has been done in consultation with industry partners and stakeholders in the North.

The scheduled pavement maintenance work at Labasa and Savusavu airports remains the same.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer, Mesake Nawari, says it is important to consult stakeholders and industry partners when planning maintenance work to better manage the operational impact on the domestic

routes.

He says they have strategically planned the runway maintenance work in collaboration with multiple stakeholders and industry partners with a collective goal to minimize inconvenience to customers.

Nawari says Fiji Airports is committed to maintaining runways to meet the required operational safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization and, at the same time, supporting industry partners

in driving business growth and minimizing the operational impact for travellers.

The scheduled maintenance at Lakeba Airport will commence from August 5th to September 1st for four weeks, and it will be operational.

There will be no impact on scheduled flights on Thursday, while it will be closed on other days.

Matei Airport will be fully closed for two weeks from September 18th to September 24th, and there will be partial closure after 2 pm from September 25th to October 1st.

The maintenance work at Rotuma Airport will begin on November 4 and continue for six weeks.

There will be no impact on scheduled flights for two flight days on Wednesday and Friday, while it will be closed on other days.