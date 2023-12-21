Fiji Airports pays out dividend

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airports presented a dividend cheque of $6 million to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this morning.

The substantial dividend comes in addition to the interim cheque of $10 million issued by FA earlier this year.

Rabuka has highlighted FA’s robust performance during the fiscal year 2022.

Rabuka has also announced a substantial bonus for FA staff, amounting to $1,000,386, inclusive of FNPF contributions and the FNU Levy.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of FA’s Board of Directors, the Prime Minister thanked those who served during the previous year for their contributions to the company’s success.

He also commended the current board for its positive impact on FA’s performance in 2023.