Fiji aims to attract more foreign investments

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

Plans are in place to attract more foreign investment to boost the nation’s economy, particularly in key sectors like tourism and ICT.

Speaking during the Australian Capital Territory’s networking reception yesterday, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Biman Prasad highlighted the country’s political stability and strong governance, which create a conducive environment for business growth.

He is encouraging Australian businesses to explore these expanding opportunities in Fiji, particularly as the country works on infrastructure development and sustainable tourism.

Prasad says with deliberate government reforms and strategic policy implementation, Fiji is positioning itself for substantial economic growth.

“And we are also positioning ourselves as a regional leader in outsourcing digital services, offering Australian companies access to a skilled and cost-effective workforce.”

Prasad says as the government continues to promote foreign direct investment and create a stable investment climate, Fiji’s economic potential is becoming increasingly evident to international investors.

He adds this commitment to growth ensures that both Fijian and Australian businesses can thrive in a mutually beneficial partnership, further strengthening ties between the two nations.