Fiji acknowledges Australia's support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged Australia’s continuous support for Fiji, regional solidarity, and their efforts towards the implementation of the 2050 strategy.

This was conveyed during a bilateral meeting between Rabuka and Australian Minister for International Development Pat Conroy.

This comes as Australia recently provided budget support of $14 million for the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Programme to rebuild schools in the Northern Division.

Discussions were also held on partnerships in the areas of economic development, labor mobility, sports diplomacy, health and education, defense and security, and climate resilience.

Conroy also thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for the opportunity to meet and discuss areas of collaboration between the two countries.

He says that as traditional partners, Fiji and Australia have a lot of potential to build a resilient and sustainable future for the well-being of their people.