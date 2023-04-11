FHTA welcomes suspension of VMS

[Source: File]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association welcomes the government’s announcement to suspend the implementation of Stage 3 of the VAT Monitoring System until further notice.

FHTA states it understands the importance of the government’s efforts to manage and monitor tax systems to ensure widespread compliance in the economy.

According to the association, it had initially raised its concerns about the implementation of the VMS in industries that were already comprehensively compliant with VAT payments, which it says are already easily verifiable.

FHTA says the costs associated with VMS implementation was going to be a significant burden for many local businesses, even more so for small and medium enterprises.

The association says the government’s decision to further review the need for VMS implementation and to consult with Stage 1 and Stage 2 users on their current experiences will provide invaluable feedback.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad last month highlighted that the ministry is actively investigating the need for the VMS as a whole.