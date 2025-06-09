FHTA celebrates milestone

Fantasha Lockington [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s tourism industry has proven its resilience through decades of challenges.

This, according to Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington.

She said the sector faced political shifts, natural disasters and a global pandemic that disrupted the world.

[Photo: Supplied]

Yet, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association had remained a steady, trusted voice for operators, suppliers and communities.

“Since 1965, we’ve been here bringing people together, driving important conversations, pushing boundaries, and standing up for what’s right for tourism operators, our suppliers, and our communities. And when you look back to where we started, a very small group of passionate hoteliers simply wanting to grow the industry, it’s very humbling to see how far we’ve come.”

Lockington pointed out that the industry had long been overlooked by government until COVID forced recognition of its true value.

She said the association was now regularly consulted on economic decisions impacting tourism, a shift after years of pushing for acknowledgment.

Now marking 60 years, the association she reiterates is recommitted to a stronger, fairer and more resilient future.



Narend Kumar [Photo: Supplied]

Meanwhile, FHTA President Narend Kumar said the industry’s growth had come from the commitment of its members and the strength of working together.

“It’s a time to remember the people who came before us the leaders who gave their time their energy and their passion to this association. Some of them are no longer with us but their legacies are. And we continue to build on the foundations they left.”

Kumar noted that the faces in the room were those who had built the industry from its early years to the new wave of leaders now taking over.

He said the 60th anniversary was more than just a celebration, it was a tribute to the spirit of unity, resilience and shared purpose.

