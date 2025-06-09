News

FHTA celebrates milestone

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 21, 2025 4:17 pm

Fantasha Lockington [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s tourism industry has proven its resilience through decades of challenges.

This, according to Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington.

She said the sector faced political shifts, natural disasters and a global pandemic that disrupted the world.

Article continues after advertisement


[Photo: Supplied]

Yet, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association had remained a steady, trusted voice for operators, suppliers and communities.

Since 1965, we’ve been here bringing people together, driving important conversations, pushing boundaries, and standing up for what’s right for tourism operators, our suppliers, and our communities. And when you look back to where we started, a very small group of passionate hoteliers simply wanting to grow the industry, it’s very humbling to see how far we’ve come.”

Lockington pointed out that the industry had long been overlooked by government until COVID forced recognition of its true value.

She said the association was now regularly consulted on economic decisions impacting tourism, a shift after years of pushing for acknowledgment.

Now marking 60 years, the association she reiterates is recommitted to a stronger, fairer and more resilient future.


Narend Kumar [Photo: Supplied]

Meanwhile, FHTA President Narend Kumar said the industry’s growth had come from the commitment of its members and the strength of working together.

It’s a time to remember the people who came before us the leaders who gave their time their energy and their passion to this association. Some of them are no longer with us but their legacies are. And we continue to build on the foundations they left.

Kumar noted that the faces in the room were those who had built the industry from its early years to the new wave of leaders now taking over.

He said the 60th anniversary was more than just a celebration, it was a tribute to the spirit of unity, resilience and shared purpose.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

PAC demands answers on financial reports

Ditoka demands accountability in rural spending

FHTA celebrates milestone

Fiji nears HIV epidemic warning line

Yoga pushes back against Fiji’s health crisis

Parents urged to step up and listen

LTA eyes return of full car insurance

$97K lost in rental car scams

Shortage of school health dietitian hampers nutrition effort

Two-Tier licensing system still on hold

Supermarket closed over health breach

Fiji Baseball set for Mini Games campaign

Women step up in youth football coaching

Los Pumas stun Lions in Dublin

Will a South American team win the Club World Cup?

World’s largest Legoland set to open in Shanghai

Jihadists on 200 motorbikes storm Niger army base

Pitt finally gets to drive a Formula One car

Iran says no to nuclear talks as UN urges restraint

Israel tells UN Security Council "we will not stop"

Tristan Tate faces probe over alleged Romanian election interference

One killed, 14 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Australia social media teen ban software works

Narawa eyes redemption as Chiefs prepare for Crusaders

Labasa Special School hosts inclusive games training

Gill & Jaiswal show India's future is already here

Communities lead water projects

Charges dropped against England goalkeeper Keating

Vendors demand budget action, not political drama

Albert Park ground dispute brews

NGO coalition calls for people-centered budget

Minister Rayalu’s legacy remembered

Navakamocea appointed as PS for iTaukei Affairs

Fijian holds prayer for victims of Air India crash

New medical clinic opens in Sigatoka

Mataele to feature for Fijian Drua in 2026

MSG senior officials reaffirm unity

FIJI Water backs PM’s Business Awards

Mini Games to be a special one for Sorovakatini

FRCS rolls out MyCash QR payments

No charges in arms seizure case

What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

Kyiv mourns as death toll from Russian strike climbs to 28

As death toll rises, Gazans make life-risking journeys to seek food

Tamani named player of the match in Indian League

Call for stronger powers to tackle unhealthy foods

Critical health issues on meeting agenda

Raibiriki ready to leap to greatness

Rewa health officials push for continued budget support

Sharks, West Tigers lead FNRLW premiership tables

Kiran calls for social cohesion

The world’s only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV could stop transmission

Fiji explores regional health cooperation

Napoleon’s iconic bicorne hat and personal treasures expected to fetch millions in Paris

Forestry on track for 30 million tree goal

Labasa market vendors gear up for growth

Renovations begin at Vunisea Hospital

Dune 3 Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa And Ida Brooke As Paul Atreides’ Twin Children

Mbappe discharged from hospital

Emori Sukace wins 2024 Kia Sportage in $300K Shop N Save Promotion

Will Drake Kill the Diss Track?

Australia shuts down Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Nasilasila extends Drua stay through 2026

FRU in talks with sponsors to fund school rugby

Inclusive squad for Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Frederico Miller ready for national duties

Oil prices up nearly 3% as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

LTA recommends opening up e-ticketing market

Landowners receive $44 annually for Monasavu Dam

Temperatures pass 32C as first UK area enters heatwave

Build local diabetes care system, urges Diabetes Fiji

Small businesses seek budget relief

Use education to defeat the drug menace: Professor Prasad

FEO enhances digital systems

LTA warns drivers after latest road death

Kavala Health Center goes digital

New equipment to supports skills training

Wallabies name 36-Man squad for Fiji test

Youth say poor enforcement limits healthy food choices

FSSRU confident in ground availability

LTA expands road safety efforts

Navua FC thankful for support of the Vanua

Lyles showdown with NFL's Hill cancelled

Court orders seizure of properties in fraud case

DPM Kamikamica calls for urgent action to support WIM

Equipment management boosts election readiness

Fiji Airports signs MOA with TSLS

Five police officers face multiple charges

China will assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

New Zealand halts Cook Islands funding over China row

Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic ‘Thug Motivation 101'

Pakistan's army chief to meet Trump

Brad Pitt Reveals His One Condition for Doing a Movie With Tom Cruise

113 Cuvu families get 99-year leases

Sauturaga scores as Bulls continue dominant form

Raviravi gets $10k for mangrove project

Baby Pearls set for Invitational Tournament ahead of World Cup

LTA wants road marshals back

Homes no longer safe: Tudravu

Bati young gun to start for NSW in U19 Origin

Critical roles still vacant at FEO

Devastating crash threatens Air India's ambitious turnaround

23 HIV cases recorded in Bua, Tuiwailevu warns of rising risk

Budget to address housing shortages

Driver admitted after deadly mishap

Man City show squad depth in 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid

Body found in Vunisamaloa

Australia jobs unexpectedly dip in May

Farmers, families travel to farewell late Minister

Britain, under pressure on immigration

Lone Air India survivor carries coffin of brother killed in crash

‘Jaws’ changed movies forever

Bright future for Fijian Amateur Boxing

Fiji Volleyball undeterred by financial hurdles

Football for Schools reaches Bua

Stop risking lives: Kamikamica

Liverpool ready to defend title

Pixar film 'Elio' follows a family's imperfect intergalactic journey

Public assured, Blood supply is safe

France aims to intercept UK-bound migrant boats

Queensland set series alight winning game two in Perth

Clean water push for Macuata and Serua communities

No room for rogue operators says LTA

DPM backs women journalists

Rent defaulters face eviction

PRB residents slammed for illegal dumping

Outdated health laws under review

Fiji Rugby eyes player development and future pathways

Tri-nations boxing to promote upcoming talent

Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender'

Man dies in freak accident

Lami Darts tournament highlights growing momentum

$44k still owed to 2018 Election workers

Mother seeks justice

Power failure risk remains at CWM Hospital

Sinner through in Halle to set up clash with former champion Bublik

Indonesia and Fiji relation strengthened

SCGF secures land to boost farmer support

Media must drive change: Rakuita

Fiji urges France to stand with the Pacific

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Australia to begin talks on security, defence with EU

797 meth containers seized, Court told

Teba sees red card as Bravehearts suffer loss

Race on to replace Viljoen at Fiji Airways

Rental car operators push for policy review

Duguivalu still eligible for Flying Fijians despite France A selection

Nawaka takes charge in drug fight

Seruitanoa leads the way for women in rugby

Charred bodies, shattered lives after gunmen kill 100 in Nigeria

Empowering children for safety

Club World Cup clash gets underway as lightning threat passes

Alcaraz battles past lucky loser Walton to advance at Queen's Club

President authorizes independent investigation

Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55

Weekend drinking leads to 22 lock-ups

Israeli tanks kill 59 people in Gaza crowd trying to get food aid, medics say

Fiji Airways drops in 2025 Skytrax Airline rankings

Oil prices keep climbing as Iran-Israel conflict enters sixth day

Walk to break crime cycle this Saturday

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar

Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for sexual assault and harassment

US to shut embassy in Jerusalem from Wednesday through Friday

US judge blocks Trump passport policy targeting transgender people

Iranians speak of their fears and hopes as the conflict with Israel intensifies

E-ticketing backlash prompts action

Fiji FA honored with bronze at inaugural FIFA Forward Awards

Road deaths drops but LTA warns against complacency

Prasad warns students about rising drug threat

Youth lead the charge for smarter food choices

Baby Pearls engage with Rabi Youth

Tuiketei calls out inequality in Pacific newsrooms

Ronald loan move to Al-Hilal ‘counter-intuitive

Highlight dark side of tennis betting

Singh denies sidelining acting PS

Gill's captaincy a blend of Rohit's ice and Kohli's fire

Iranians describe fear and sadness over Trump evacuation warning

Visitor arrivals show positive growth in May

Fiji urges global action on climate mobility

Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry and called him a ‘moron’ will plead guilty

Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Fiji ready to send team to the US to negotiate trade tariffs

FBC to Live Broadcast International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Singh sets sights on 3.5m tonne comeback

Sokotukivei ready for national duties

Strong sectors could offset growth dip, says Kamikamica

FBC to open new broadcast hub in Labasa

Union fears rights threatened in work-from-home review

World Bank slashes Pacific growth forecast

Ravunawa sounds alarm on salt and NCD link

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ soars in box office debut with $83.7 million, beating ‘Lilo & Stitch’

LTA launches school road safety campaign

Healthy crowds and Messi mania lift Club World Cup, but quality gap shows

Thousands attend Bhageshwar Dham religious program

Super Rugby spin-off: new comp to fix fixture shortage

Teen remanded over fatal Bau Road accident

Police to question student in assault video

US and UK announce a trade deal, but steel imports unresolved

Stop vandalism urges FRA