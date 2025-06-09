FHRADC calls for urgent action as missing children cases rise

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for the urgent establishment of a National Taskforce to respond to a growing number of missing children cases across the country.

The Commission says at least 52 cases involving children aged between five and 17 have been reported to Police since 2024, a figure it warns exposes serious gaps in child protection systems.

The call follows the discovery of the body of a 15-year-old student in Tamavua-I-Wai last month. The child was reported missing on Christmas Eve, just days before the body was found.

Human Rights Commissioner Chantelle Khan says cases of missing children must be treated as protection emergencies, not handled as policing matters alone.

Khan is urging a child-centred and preventive approach, with stronger coordination between Government agencies, Police, Social Welfare, Education, Health services, the Vanua, faith-based organisations and civil society.

She says a national taskforce would improve early reporting, strengthen coordination, and ensure clear and rapid response procedures when a child goes missing.

The Commission warns children go missing for many reasons, including domestic violence, neglect, organised crime, drugs, trafficking, online grooming and mental health challenges.

Khan says missing children face serious risks, including violence, sexual exploitation, forced labour, substance abuse and long-term trauma.

The Commission is also calling on the State to strengthen action against drug syndicates and organised crime, while improving family support services and safeguards in schools and communities.

It adds that Fiji has legal and international obligations to act swiftly, including commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Commission is urging families, communities and civil society to work closely with authorities, stressing that no child should be left unprotected from harm.

