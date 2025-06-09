FHRAC targets transparency and global credibility

Fiji’s Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is pushing urgent reforms to strengthen independence and regain full international accreditation.

During the opening of the Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions in Nadi, FHRAC Director Loukinikini Vili Lewaravu told the media that the current commissioner recruitment process is managed by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

She said this process was not independent and undermines the Commission’s credibility.

Lewaravu explained the Commission lost it’s A status in 2007 following the December 2006 coup and remained unrecognized for more than a decade.

It regained B status in 2021, meaning it only partially meets the Paris Principles, the global benchmark for National Human Rights Institutions.

She states establishing an independent panel to shortlist and interview candidates before final approval would enhance transparency and credibility.

“So we are bringing them together and one of the key issues that we’re going to discuss is the independence of institutions. So we’re looking at the accreditation process and what that means to a National Human Rights Institution and what that means to a country to have an independent and credible institution that’s able to effectively and efficiently promote and protect human rights in the country.”

Restoring full A status, Lewaravu said was crucial. She says it would give the Commission voting rights at international forums and allow it to fully participate in UN human rights committees.

Lewaravu also points out that hosting the Annual General Meeting in Fiji for the first time in nearly 19 years demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to independence and meeting global standards.

During its biannual conference, the Commission will present Fiji’s journey toward A status, engage regional partners and civil society and discuss human rights defenders, climate change, and environmental impacts on human rights.

Established in 1999, the Commission initially held A status, recognized as compliant, credible and independent.

Lewaravu said restoring full recognition was vital for Fiji to effectively safeguard human rights.

The director adds that hosting the meeting locally underlines Fiji’s dedication to transparency and engagement with regional and global human rights bodies.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is determined to reform recruitment, strengthen independence and meet international standards to restore credibility and influence on the global stage.

