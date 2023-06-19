FHEC welcomes new board

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has welcomed its new board this morning in Suva.

The new board members include Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti, Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga, former Ministry of Education Director Ro Alumeci Tuisawau, former Fiji Qualifications Council member and retired veterinarian Dr Niumaia Tabunakawai and civil servant Dr Sunil Kumar.

New board chair Steve Chand was also officially welcomed by staff of FHEC.

FHEC Director Dr Rohit Kishore says the new board will lead the commission in preparing for several major tasks ahead including preparing for the 2023-2024 National Budget, addressing the exodus of skilled and unskilled workers overseas and improving the higher education sector in Fiji.