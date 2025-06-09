Festival enhances nation building

Fiji’s strength lies in its ability to embrace diversity and inclusivity.

This was emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad while officiating at this year’s Vodafone Nasinu Festival last night.

“These moments side by side reminds us that Fiji’s strength, lies in our ability to embrace diversity, inclusivity and when we move forward as one people we deliver prosperity for everyone.”

Article continues after advertisement

In his remark, the Deputy Prime Minister added that the contestants participating in this year’s Miss Nasinu competition were not just contestants.

“They are ambassadors of the various words and voices of the community, and I know each one of you will champion real issues in your various communities.”

Professor Prasad further adds that events like the Nasinu festival enhance community spirit and togetherness in the country.

This year’s Miss Nasinu, as part of the Nasinu Festival, features seven stunning contestants all vying for this year’s Vodafone Miss Nasinu Crown.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.