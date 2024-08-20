Festival contestants brighten day for senior citizens

The Housing Assistance and Relief Trust has expressed gratitude to the Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival Committee for considering improving the conditions of the HART community within the municipality.

Chief Executive Paserio Furivai expressed this following a visit by the contestants to the Valelevu HART today.

Furivai says the HART is home to many elderly citizens, and improving their living standards will be of great help.

Article continues after advertisement

He notes that the festival is themed around involving the community and giving back to the elderly residents of Nasinu.

Furivai says the effort initiated by the festival organizers to bring happiness to the faces of the residents has been acknowledged.

“It makes their day. And so I’m sure our residents are very happy and grateful that they were able to meet our Nasinu Festival Queens for 2024.”

Furivai adds that the visitation made by the participants will generate awareness about the importance of caring for senior citizens.

The theme for this year’s Nasinu Festival is “Giving Back to Those Who Gave.”

The contestants will be returning to the festival stage for the Asian and Women’s Night celebrations.