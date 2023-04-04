FEO used $22.1m to conduct 2018 General Election

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that the budget allocated to the Fijian Elections Office for the 2018 General Election was $20.4 million.

However, due to delays in announcing the election date, the budget was increased to $22.1 million.

Of this, around $500,000 was allocated to the Electoral Commission.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad highlighted that the government spent $22.1 million on Election Day, with a turnout of 71.9 percent.

The Minister stressed that the Electoral Commission must be adequately resourced, independent, and powerful to take responsibility for advising the government on the circumstances, environment, and timing of an election in a country like Fiji.

“It is the Electoral Commission which supervises us, which oversees the functions of the Elections Office and the Electoral Commission in good democracies, transparent democracies, and accountable democracies, is the most powerful institution. They make specific contributions and determine the kind of laws, the kind of environment that they need to create for the conduct of free and fair elections.”

Opposition MPs Mosese Bulitavu and Alvick Maharaj stressed the need for more awareness and encouragement to increase voter turnout and encourage more female candidates to participate in the political process.

Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights, called for more awareness-raising campaigns on the electoral system.

This was highlighted yesterday during a debate on the review report of the Electoral Commission 2018 & 2019 annual reports.