FEO releases provisional FTU election result

Agni Deo Singh has retained his position as the General Secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union after their elections yesterday.

Singh is one of the longest-serving members of the FTU and he will retain his position for another two years.

Muniappa Goundar is the new president while Nakul Barman and Pranesh Sharma are the new vice presidents.

They will serve the office for two years.

The Fijian Elections Office which conducted the elections says the final results will be in due course.

FTU has around 5000 members.