FEO appoints Senimoli as Acting Deputy Supervisor of Elections

[ Source: Fijian Elections Office / Facebook ]

The Fijian Elections Office has announced the appointment of Anaseini Senimoli as the Acting Deputy Supervisor of Elections.

The appointment was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Senimoli, who has served as the FEO’s Director of Operations for the past decade, played a key role in managing critical electoral functions during the 2018 and 2022 General Elections.

The FEO says her elevation to the acting deputy role reflects its commitment to strengthening leadership capacity and ensuring operational readiness ahead of upcoming national elections.

Supervisor of Elections praised Senimoli’s long-standing service, describing her as a leader of exceptional professionalism, dedication, and deep understanding of Fiji’s electoral processes.

Mataiciwa added that filling the Acting Deputy position is crucial as election preparations intensify.

“This appointment ensures continuity of leadership, strengthens our operational capacity, and supports our team in delivering a transparent, efficient, and credible electoral process. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in serving the people of Fiji,”

Senimoli, who has served under five Acting Deputy Supervisors during her career, has experience, technical expertise, and dedication to strengthening democratic processes continue to inspire both colleagues and the wider electoral community.

The FEO looks forward to her continued leadership as the office enhances electoral service delivery, boosts stakeholder engagement, and prepares the nation for the next election.

