FENC expands community support

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children is working towards establishing a sewing line to support vulnerable families.

The organization has partnered with Vuvale Outsourcing on this venture to strengthen their efforts, focusing on building capacity and creating a greater impact in the community.

Head of Operations at FENC Fiji, Nirmala Nambiar says this partnership will enable vulnerable families to learn sewing skills, utilize materials, and operate sewing machines to create a sustainable revenue stream, empowering them economically and enhancing their livelihoods.

“So we look at such partners to reach out to the community, and this has been one of those opportunities where a huge company like Vuvale Outsourcing, who’s in a different industry, has recognized FENC Fiji and worked with us, and we’ve worked with them.”

Nambiar adds that through this partnership, more families and individuals will gain valuable skills and opportunities.

