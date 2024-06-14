Female leaders demand fair compensation

Female village leaders play a great role in the development of their communities; however, they are not compensated well says Soqosoqo Vakamarama from Kadavu Unaisi Cemaratu.

Speaking at the Women’s Public Leadership debate Cemaratu says gender balance is not an easy topic to discuss, due to traditional and cultural settings in villages.

The Soqosoqo Vakamarama representative says male leaders are paid on a regulars basis for the work they do therefore women should be paid as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to raise here that village women leaders could be considered being paid allowances for their work because at the village level women cater to government visitors, organizations that visit and for tourism for catering and cooking and accommodation and this takes a lot of time and it is very expensive.”

While responding to this concern, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who is also Tui Cakau says he will take this up with his Yasana.

“I think what you have raised I will certainly will be taking note of that in my role as traditional leader as well to try and share and impart that with provincial council of my Yasana and how best we can act on that.”

Ratu Naiqama says if salary discussions are a motivation to get more women into leadership positions, then he will take this further.

The Fiji Council of Social Services executive director Vani Catanasiga says that she will certainly prioritize those over MPs salaries.

The Parliament speaker has witnessed significant improvements, as each of the 14 provinces will now have a woman representative in the Great Council of Chiefs, contributing to the development of their respective provinces.