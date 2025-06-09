FDB warns on climate risk

The Fiji Development Bank says climate change is no longer a future risk, it is already hurting businesses and the wider economy.

Flooding, extreme weather and supply chain disruptions are affecting companies, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Speaking on behalf of FDB, Climate and Eco-Finance Manager Setaita Tamanikaiyaroi raised these concerns during a workshop by the Global Green Growth Institute aimed at strengthening FDB’s climate finance strategies.

She says financing decisions will shape how businesses cope, noting that funding resilience is key to protecting livelihoods and reducing losses.

“Our aim in this validation workshop is to move from debt-funded business as usual to investment that build climate and environmental resilience because the science is clear. The longer we wait, the harder and costlier adaptation and mitigation become.”

Tamanikaiyaroi states that pilot programmes with parametric climate insurance enabled fast pay-outs after heavy rainfall.

