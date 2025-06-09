FCS targets at-risk youth

Assistant Superintendent Isireli Dausiga [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Prison officers are stepping into crime-prone schools to steer students away from trouble.

As part of the Yellow Ribbon campaign, the Fiji Corrections Service is targeting red zone areas flagged by the Police as high-risk for youth crime.

Assistant Superintendent Isireli Dausiga visited Kalabu High and William Cross High this week, warning students that prison is not a place for learning but the result of bad choices driven by pride, lack of respect, and poor discipline.



He told students the impact of jail doesn’t stop at the cell — it damages families and futures.

Dausiga stressed that staying in school and staying focused are the best ways to avoid that path.

William Cross principal, Master Sunia Ragede, said the message is needed in communities where young people often grow up surrounded by crime.

Corrections officers are also visiting families of ex-offenders and expanding outreach to promote second chances.

The campaign builds up to the Yellow Ribbon Walk in Nausori on July 19.

