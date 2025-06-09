FCS signs $4.5m deal to expand Nasinu cemetery

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) has inked a $4.5 million partnership with E-Tech Engineering Pte Ltd to upgrade and expand Nasinu Cemetery.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva, met with company Director Ashneel Singh and NRW Macallan Fiji Ltd consultants at FCS Headquarters for the official signing.

The project, which took three years to finalise amid public concerns over space, will create around 17,000 new burial plots, securing cemetery needs for the next seven years.

“Completing this project on time is vital. Current space is limited and could run out this quarter,”

Moceisuva thanked E-Tech for their persistence in navigating documentation and process challenges.

E-Tech Director Singh confirmed his team is already on-site setting up operations and pledged to deliver the project with diligence.

The partnership marks a major step in meeting public needs and government expectations for cemetery infrastructure.

