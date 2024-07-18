FCS reviews temporary appointments

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service is reviewing its organizational structure to enhance services for both staff and inmates.

Corrections Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says that over the years, the organizational structure was tampered with and did not align with the established framework.

Dr. Nakarawa stresses the review follows advice from the Ministry of Finance, which has faced difficulties in making appropriate budget provisions for the FCS.

Dr Nakarawa found several shortfalls within the FCS upon taking office, of which the most glaring was the staff appointments.

“So when we came in, from the Deputy Commissioner down, they were all holding temporary appointments. So part of this review is basically to advertise on this position, officers can apply for it, and then we make permanent appointments. Like for now, when there’s a vacancy, we make acting appointments rather than making temporary appointments.”

Dr Nakarawa says under the previous temporary appointment arrangement, the Corrections Commissioner was able to remove any officer at any time without following the due process.

He further states that under the current act, the powers lie with the Public Service Commission who delegates the Corrections Commissioner.

“So in that previous constitution, the buck stops with the Public Service Commission. So whatever decision the Commissioner makes, officers can appeal to the Public Service Commission. But now it’s different. Now the Commissioner’s power comes directly from the Constitution.”

However, he stresses that this provision in the legislation needs to be reviewed so that the Commissioner has the legal framework to exercise his power.

He says a team has been set up that is conducting this review.